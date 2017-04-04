Air Force: Fighter jet makes emergency landing at Ohio base

Accident on I-77 Has The Fast Lane Shut Lane Shut Down Accident on I-77 Has The Fast Lane Shut Lane Shut Down An Accident on I-77 near Mile Marker 104 is causing some congestion in the area. The call came in shortly before 7:0 p.m. Thursday evening. The incident was in reference to a single vehicle accident. Kanawha County EMS and Kanawha County Deputy Sheriff's responded as well as the Sissonville Fire Department. The fast lane of I-77 north bound was shut down while crews worked to clear the accident. Metro had no word on any injuries or the extent of injuries if there were any. We wi... An Accident on I-77 near Mile Marker 104 is causing some congestion in the area. The call came in shortly before 7:0 p.m. Thursday evening. The incident was in reference to a single vehicle accident. Kanawha County EMS and Kanawha County Deputy Sheriff's responded as well as the Sissonville Fire Department. The fast lane of I-77 north bound was shut down while crews worked to clear the accident. Metro had no word on any injuries or the extent of injuries if there were any. We wi...

Crews Are Responding To A Working Fire In The Sissonville Area
Dispatch tells 13 news that crews are responding to a working fire in the Sissonville area. The call came in shortly after 6 p.m.. The fire broke out in the 60 Block of Red Fox Lane. Sissonville and Malden Fire Departments are responding to the fire. Dispatch also tells us that no injuries have been reported. No word on the cause of the fire has been reported. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

Live Pipe Bomb Found in Nitro Disrupted Safely
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Nitro Police, Nitro Fire, and the Kanawha County Bomb Squad have several blocks of Nitro blocked off following the discovery of a pipe bomb at a residence. The pipe bomb was found on the 700 block of Main Avenue in Nitro in an area that was being cleaned out today. Main Avenue in Nitro is shut down between the 400 and 900 blocks at this time. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

Pedestrian Struck At The Walmart In South Charleston
Metro dispatch tells WOWK that a pedestrian has been struck at the Walmart in South Charleston. South Charleston Police and Fire Departments are responding, as well as Kanawha County EMS. There has been no word on the condition of the person struck at this time. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

One person airlifted after ATV accident in Lincoln County
LINCOLN COUNTY, WV - An ATV accident has resulted in one person being airlifted to a hospital. According to dispatchers, the accident occurred at 1:30 p.m. near Route 10 in Harts. One person was involved in the accident. They allegedly walked themselves to a clinic for treatment, but has been airlifted due to a head injury. Crews said the person was having difficulty remembering their own name. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update you with the latest information.

One person injured in Huntington hit and run accident
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - One person has been transported to the hospital after a hit and run accident resulted in a telephone pole collision in Huntington, WV. Crews at the scene tell 13 News that two vehicle were involved in an accident in the Madison Ave. area this afternoon. Witnesses say a SUV ran past a stop sign and collided with a minivan. The impact sent both vehicles into a telephone pole, which then snapped and landed on the SUV. Three people fled on foot as the driver of...

UPDATE: Grandparents charged after toddler found wandering road in Kanawha County
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV - Two grandparents have been arrested after a toddler was found wandering in the road in Campbell's Creek this morning. According to the West Virginia State Police Quincy Detachment, troopers were alerted of a small child walking alone in the Spring Fork Road area at approximately 11 a.m. Troopers say the boy is 3-years-old and was safe and in good condition when found near an Exxon gas station. They say the boy was found clothed, with shoes, and was given ...