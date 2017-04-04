Young Child Struck by Vehicle in Logan County - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Young Child Struck by Vehicle in Logan County

Posted: Updated:

Logan County, WV - A firefighter with the Logan Fire Department tells 13 News that a child has been struck by a vehicle.

The boy was hit by a vehicle in the West Logan area at roughly 3 p.m.

The boy is believed to have sustained lacerations, heavy bruises, and a broken leg.

The Logan Fire Department says the boy was transported to Logan Regional Medical Center to be treated for his injuries. 

His overall status is currently unknown. 

