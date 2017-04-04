Woman found wet, mostly naked – says she is a mermaid - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Woman found wet, mostly naked – says she is a mermaid

FRESNO, CA (KSEE) - A woman was found near Table Mountain on Tuesday morning, and she doesn't seem to know who she is, the Fresno Police Department said.

The woman was found about 3:15 a.m. walking in the middle of the street on Millerton Road (Friant Road) about a mile south of Table Mountain.

When she was found, her hair was wet, and she was mostly naked. She told officers she had been in the water.

She answers, "I don't know" to most questions, police said. She has claimed to be a mermaid named "Joanna."

She is 5-foot-4, weighs 150 pounds and has webbed feet.

Anyone with information on this woman should call (559) 621-2455 or email the missing persons unit Detective Paul Hill at paul.hill@fresno.gov.

  Sheriff: Several arrested in Pike Co. drug trafficking ring ran by inmate inside Ohio prison

    Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader says several people have been arrested in a drug trafficking ring being run by an inmate in the Ohio prison system.

    Check out the photos of the 2017 Greenbrier Classic.  See how the Old White TPC has recovered in just one year after it was destroyed by record flooding. 
    Dozens of Coloradans are accused of running a marijuana trafficking ring in which they pretended to be growing weed for sick people but illegally shipped the drug out of state.

    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - One person has been injured after a stabbing in Charleston late Thursday night. The stabbing was reported at just before 11:30 p.m. near the corner of Maryland Avenue and Randolph Street in Charleston. One victim was injured as a result of the stabbing. There is no word on the status of injuries at this time. The suspect in the stabbing is a female, but no other details are available at this time. Charleston Police, Charleston Fire, and Kanawha County EMS r...
    COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police in Columbus are looking for a missing 12-year-old boy last seen in west Columbus. According to Columbus police, Ricci Romea Rader was last seen Thursday afternoon having an altercation with another juvenile in alley in the area of Clarendon Avenue and Midland Avenue. He is described as a white male standing 4'9″ and weighing 92 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing matching a gray basketball jersey and shorts.

    The West Virginia Medical Cannabis Act officially goes into effect Wednesday, but it could be years before citizens are able to use marijuana as a medical treatment option in the Mountain State.

