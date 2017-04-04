Warrant Sweep gets Wanted Domestic Violence Suspects in Custody

The Charleston Police Department is working to get anyone with an outstanding domestic violence arrest warrant, into custody. If suspects are not locked up, repeat offenders are potential threats to the safety of their victims and law enforcement. So detectives know they need to work fast in a series of targeted warrant sweeps.

Charleston detectives spent Tuesday afternoon knocking on doors, searching for wanted domestic violence suspects. Accused attackers tried everything to escape arrest, one even used a fake name. But within minutes of arriving to make the arrest, Joesph Wright was in custody.

While waiting on a patrol car to pick Wright up, 13 News got the chance to speak with him and ask if he understood why he was being arrested.

"Supposedly domestic violence, but I never put my hands on my wife. I busted out a window and I guess that took domestic violence on me for that," Wright told 13 News. But Wright's wife told police, her husband hit her during an argument in January.

It's one of dozens of cases detectives hope to get into the courtroom.

"When you're dealing with domestic violence it can be very explosive and suddenly someone can be hurt really badly. This effort, we hope will incarcerate a number of domestic violence suspects and that will keep the victim safe," said Lt. Steve Cooper, Chief Detective of Charleston Police Department.

Lt. Cooper said responding to domestic calls is one of the leading causes of on-duty police officer deaths. So getting suspects off the streets is important for both victim and police safety.

"Domestic battery calls are one of the most dangerous calls law enforcement. Emotions are running high, many time suspects are armed, they're not otherwise criminals," Lt. Cooper added.

