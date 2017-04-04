Warrant Sweep gets Wanted Domestic Violence Suspects in Custody - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Warrant Sweep gets Wanted Domestic Violence Suspects in Custody

Posted: Updated:
By Alyssa Meisner, Digital Journalist/Anchor
Connect

The Charleston Police Department is working to get anyone with an outstanding domestic violence arrest warrant, into custody. If suspects are not locked up, repeat offenders are potential threats to the safety of their victims and law enforcement. So detectives know they need to work fast in a series of targeted warrant sweeps.

Charleston detectives spent Tuesday afternoon knocking on doors, searching for wanted domestic violence suspects. Accused attackers tried everything to escape arrest, one even used a fake name. But within minutes of arriving to make the arrest, Joesph Wright was in custody.

While waiting on a patrol car to pick Wright up, 13 News got the chance to speak with him and ask if he understood why he was being arrested.

"Supposedly domestic violence, but I never put my hands on my wife. I busted out a window and I guess that took domestic violence on me for that," Wright told 13 News. But Wright's wife told police, her husband hit her during an argument in January. 

It's one of dozens of cases detectives hope to get into the courtroom.

"When you're dealing with domestic violence it can be very explosive and suddenly someone can be hurt really badly. This effort, we hope will incarcerate a number of domestic violence suspects and that will keep the victim safe," said Lt. Steve Cooper, Chief Detective of Charleston Police Department. 

Lt. Cooper said responding to domestic calls is one of the leading causes of on-duty police officer deaths. So getting suspects off the streets is important for both victim and police safety.

"Domestic battery calls are one of the most dangerous calls law enforcement. Emotions are running high, many time suspects are armed, they're not otherwise criminals," Lt. Cooper added.
 

  • Crime/CourtsCrime/CourtsMore>>

  • Woman charged in slayings of 4 children, dad smiles in court

    Woman charged in slayings of 4 children, dad smiles in court

    Friday, July 7 2017 1:57 PM EDT2017-07-07 17:57:15 GMT

    A woman charged with killing four of her young children and their father smiled and posed for cameras during her first court appearance Friday before telling a judge she doesn’t want an attorney.

    A woman charged with killing four of her young children and their father smiled and posed for cameras during her first court appearance Friday before telling a judge she doesn’t want an attorney.

  • Man arrested for DUI after crashing into KRT in Charleston

    Man arrested for DUI after crashing into KRT in Charleston

    Friday, July 7 2017 1:07 PM EDT2017-07-07 17:07:51 GMT
    CHARLESTON, WV - One suspect is in custody after Charleston Police say he crashed into a KRT bus due to impairment.  According to a criminal complaint, John Clayton Courtney II, 55, of Marmet, was arrested after he failed a sobriety test. At roughly 9 p.m. Thursday evening, police were alerted of an accident involving a KRT bus near the 4400 block of MacCorkle Avenue.  Police found a vehicle at the scene with heavy front-end damage, and the KRT bus which sustained minor d...
    CHARLESTON, WV - One suspect is in custody after Charleston Police say he crashed into a KRT bus due to impairment.  According to a criminal complaint, John Clayton Courtney II, 55, of Marmet, was arrested after he failed a sobriety test. At roughly 9 p.m. Thursday evening, police were alerted of an accident involving a KRT bus near the 4400 block of MacCorkle Avenue.  Police found a vehicle at the scene with heavy front-end damage, and the KRT bus which sustained minor d...

  • Mason County Man Arrested for Sending 100 Obscene Photos to Minor

    Mason County Man Arrested for Sending 100 Obscene Photos to Minor

    Friday, July 7 2017 11:59 AM EDT2017-07-07 15:59:28 GMT
    CHARLESTION, WV (WOWK) - Lt. Steve Cooper with the Charleston Police Department tells 13 News that a suspect has been arrested for attempting to lure a teen for sexual purposes.  According to Lt. Cooper, Tyler L. Hosltein, 23, was arrested on charges of soliciting a minor, and obscene communications by computer.  Holstein is accused of sending over 100 obscene photos to a minor, and attempting to lure her to a motel to meet. He was arrested at the Red Roof Inn in Kanawha ...
    CHARLESTION, WV (WOWK) - Lt. Steve Cooper with the Charleston Police Department tells 13 News that a suspect has been arrested for attempting to lure a teen for sexual purposes.  According to Lt. Cooper, Tyler L. Hosltein, 23, was arrested on charges of soliciting a minor, and obscene communications by computer.  Holstein is accused of sending over 100 obscene photos to a minor, and attempting to lure her to a motel to meet. He was arrested at the Red Roof Inn in Kanawha ...
    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • Sheriff: Several arrested in Pike Co. drug trafficking ring ran by inmate inside Ohio prison

    Sheriff: Several arrested in Pike Co. drug trafficking ring ran by inmate inside Ohio prison

    Thursday, July 6 2017 3:26 PM EDT2017-07-06 19:26:49 GMT

    Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader says several people have been arrested in a drug trafficking ring being run by an inmate in the Ohio prison system.

    Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader says several people have been arrested in a drug trafficking ring being run by an inmate in the Ohio prison system.

  • SLIDE SHOW: 2017 Greenbrier Classic

    SLIDE SHOW: 2017 Greenbrier Classic

    Monday, July 3 2017 3:12 PM EDT2017-07-03 19:12:04 GMT
    Check out the photos of the 2017 Greenbrier Classic.  See how the Old White TPC has recovered in just one year after it was destroyed by record flooding. 
    Check out the photos of the 2017 Greenbrier Classic.  See how the Old White TPC has recovered in just one year after it was destroyed by record flooding. 

  • Mugshots: Dozens in Colorado accused of trafficking marijuana to Ohio

    Mugshots: Dozens in Colorado accused of trafficking marijuana to Ohio

    Dozens of Coloradans are accused of running a marijuana trafficking ring in which they pretended to be growing weed for sick people but illegally shipped the drug out of state.

    Dozens of Coloradans are accused of running a marijuana trafficking ring in which they pretended to be growing weed for sick people but illegally shipped the drug out of state.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.