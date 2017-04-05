Panera Bread sold for $7.5 billion

More News More>>

2017 Pomeroy Sternwheel Festival Cancelled 2017 Pomeroy Sternwheel Festival Cancelled POMEROY, OH (WOWK) - The Pomeroy Sternwheel Festival has announced it's taking a one year hiatus away from holding the festival. The 2017 organizing committee said, "The number of volunteers needed to organize and manage activities during the Pomeroy Sternwheel Festival has dwindled over the years, leaving fewer and fewer people to shoulder the responsibilities." This year's committee didn't they had enough people to make the event possible, and therefo...

Boy, 12, reported missing after fight Boy, 12, reported missing after fight NBC4 COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police in Columbus are looking for a missing 12-year-old boy last seen in west Columbus. According to Columbus police, Ricci Romea Rader was last seen Thursday afternoon having an altercation with another juvenile in alley in the area of Clarendon Avenue and Midland Avenue. He is described as a white male standing 4'9″ and weighing 92 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing matching a gray basketball jersey and shorts. ...

Man proposes to girlfriend and her sister, who has down syndrome Man proposes to girlfriend and her sister, who has down syndrome (Bret and Brandie Photography/Inside Edition) (INSIDE EDITION) — It was twice the decision for this Indiana man, who not only proposed to his girlfriend, but also to her little sister. Hannah Schaus, 15, has Down syndrome, and her older sister, Ashley Schaus, 23, has always been prepared to become her legal guardian when their parents are unable to take care of her. So when Ashley and her boyfriend of seven years, Will Seaton, 25, started discussing the prospect of marriage, Ashley joked, "You never thought you&rsq...

House Majority Whip Readmitted to Intensive Care Unit House Majority Whip Readmitted to Intensive Care Unit WASHINGTON (AP) - The Washington hospital where House Majority Whip Steve Scalise is recuperating from a gunshot wound says he has been readmitted to the intensive care unit. MedStar Washington Hospital Center says the Louisiana congressman is back in intensive care because of new concerns for infection. Scalise was in serious condition Wednesday night. Scalise and four other people were injured last month when a gunman opened fire on a Republic...