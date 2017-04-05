All lanes of I64 eastbound back open after crash - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

All lanes of I64 eastbound back open after crash

UPDATE: All lanes of I77/64 back open after crash in Charleston.

ORIGINAL: According to Kanawha County Dispatchers, all lanes of Interstate 64 eastbound, at the 77 split, are shutdown after a crash. 

Dispatchers tell 13 News, a passenger car is wedged underneath a tractor trailer. No injuries are being reported. Charleston Police, Fire and EMS are on scene.

The call came in around 8:05 a.m. no word on when the road will reopen at this time.

