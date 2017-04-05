Police: Ohio mom tells 911 she cut girls' necks and herself - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Police: Ohio mom tells 911 she cut girls' necks and herself

COURTESY: Stark County Jail COURTESY: Stark County Jail

CANTON, Ohio (AP) - Police say an Ohio woman is charged with the attempted murder of her two children after she cut their necks, cut her own wrists and called 911 to report the injuries.

Police say the 7- and 10-year-old girls were taken to a hospital Tuesday night from a home in Canton, roughly 50 miles (80 kilometers) south of Cleveland.

Canton police say the children's injuries weren't considered life-threatening. They had no update on the girls' conditions as of Wednesday morning.

Police say their mother, 31-year-old Nicole Auman, was treated at a hospital and then taken to a jail, where she remained Wednesday pending a court hearing. It wasn't clear whether she has an attorney.

There was no immediate word on a possible motive.

  Sheriff: Several arrested in Pike Co. drug trafficking ring ran by inmate inside Ohio prison

    Thursday, July 6 2017 3:26 PM EDT2017-07-06 19:26:49 GMT

    Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader says several people have been arrested in a drug trafficking ring being run by an inmate in the Ohio prison system.

  SLIDE SHOW: 2017 Greenbrier Classic

    Monday, July 3 2017 3:12 PM EDT2017-07-03 19:12:04 GMT
    Check out the photos of the 2017 Greenbrier Classic.  See how the Old White TPC has recovered in just one year after it was destroyed by record flooding. 
  Mugshots: Dozens in Colorado accused of trafficking marijuana to Ohio

    Dozens of Coloradans are accused of running a marijuana trafficking ring in which they pretended to be growing weed for sick people but illegally shipped the drug out of state.

