2 Parents Arrested After Police Believe Baby Overdoses

The Portsmouth Police Department has charged two people with Child Endangering after a baby was believed to be overdosing on the sidewalk last night.

Officer Taylor Culbertson was approached by a frantic subject that told him a baby was believed to be overdosing on the sidewalk near Farley Square last night at around 12:05 AM. Officer Culbertson followed them to the location and saw a red colored SUV quickly leaving.

Officer Culbertson was told the child was in the SUV with her father and another man was driving the vehicle. The father and man subject were said to be taking the child to the hospital.

Additional officers responded to the Southern Ohio Medical Center Emergency Room where they found the victim child being treated. Upon arrival at the hospital, it was reported that the child was unconscious and having great difficulty breathing

Officer Culbertson was told that they believed the child’s mother, Brandy Estep, 26, was in an apartment and she was overdosing as well. Officer Culbertson saw Estep through the open front door and she appeared to be in distress. Officer Culbertson entered the apartment to check on her and found she was unresponsive.

An ambulance from Portsmouth Ambulance Company transported to the Southern Ohio Medical Center Emergency Room for treatment as well.

The child victim, an 18-month-old girl, was flown to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus where she is still undergoing treatment. Toxicology screens so far have failed to provide a cause for the child’s unconscious state and inability to breath freely when she first arrived at the hospital.

Detective’s Steve Brewer and Chuck Crapyou of the Portsmouth Police Department were called out to investigate the incident.

During the investigation so far it has been learned that Estep, the mother of the child and Jason Bolden, 41, the father of the child both reside at the apartment with the child. Both Brandy Estep and Jason Bolden were believed to have been involved in using Heroin during the evening and failed to provide for the care and safety of their 18-month-old daughter.

Estep and Bolden have both been charged with Child Endangering a felony of the third degree.

The case remains under investigation and it will be presented to the Scioto County Grand Jury where it is expected additional charges will be considered.

The Portsmouth Police Department encourages anyone that may have additional information involving the investigation to call Detective Brewer or Detective Crapyou at 740-354-1600 or the Police 911 Center at 740-353-4101.