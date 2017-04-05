Two Dead, One Critically Injured in Logan County Accident

UPDATE: 4/5/2017 1:21 p.m.

According to a release from the Logan County Sheriff's Department, two people were pronounced dead at the scene of the accident in Rita, WV earlier today.

Deputies say that a car with 3 occupants ran passed a stop sign and crossed into the path of a company-owned truck.

The driver of the car was airlifted to Cabell Huntington Hospital.

The driver of the truck did not sustain any injuries.

The Logan County Sheriff's Department is withholding the names of the two deceased until their family is contacted.

ORIGNAL:

LOGAN COUNTY, WV - According to West Virginia State Police Logan Detachment Captain D.M. Nelson, it is believed that at least one, possibly two, people have died in a vehicle accident earlier today.

Captain Nelson confirms there was an accident in the Rita area and one person was airlifted to a nearby hospital.

Route 10 is shut down in both directions.

The accident occurred around 8:30 a.m.

Officers with the West Virginia State Police and Logan County Sheriff's Department are still on the scene.

