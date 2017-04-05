FDA suspends Kentucky facility linked to E. coli outbreak - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

FDA suspends Kentucky facility linked to E. coli outbreak

ERLANGER, Ky. (AP) - The Food and Drug Administration has suspended a Kentucky facility after it was linked to an E. coli outbreak involving a peanut butter substitute.

The Kentucky Enquirer (http://cin.ci/2nDU2EN) reports the FDA suspended the facility March 28 because items produced at the Dixie Dew Products Inc. in Erlanger could be contaminated.

The facility produces I.M. Healthy SoyNut Butter products, which were recalled last month after 12 cases of E. coli were linked to the product.

The Glenview, Illinois-based I.M. Health SoyNut Butter Co. voluntarily recalled its SoyNut Butter products after E. coli cases were reported in Arizona, California, Maryland, New Jersey and Oregon.

The newspaper reports the FDA found unsanitary conditions that could lead to E. coli contamination during a March inspection.

