WV Man Charged With Child Neglect After Claiming to See "Commander of Death"

A Ritchie County man was arrested Tuesday after police said he used drugs and acted frantically while caring for his 4-year-old son.

Codi Norman, 29, allegedly called 911 to report a breaking and entering at his home on McGregor Street in Cairo, according to West Virginia State Police.

The trooper said that when Norman answered the door, he was "covered in sweat, frantic, antsy, disturbed" and holding a bow and arrow.

Norman told the trooper that a bald man in a red t-shirt and white coat was in his house and was forcing him to do drugs. He said the bald man called himself the "commander of death" and that he would choose whether Norman would live or die. Norman asked the trooper to walk through his house with him to ensure the bald man was not there, police said.

While walking through the house, the trooper observed drug paraphernalia and an illegal substance on a spoon on a bed. The trooper also saw illegal drugs on the coffee table and the floor in the living room/play area. A bottle of children's nighttime cough and cold medicine was tipped over spilling onto the floor, as well, the trooper said.

Norman told the trooper he smoked methamphetamine six hours earlier, but that he did not smoke it in front of his, who was in the home near the drugs and paraphernalia.

Norman is charged with child neglect creating risk of injury.