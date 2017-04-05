Trump removes Bannon from National Security Council

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, says she hopes to find “compromises and answers.”
After touring one of the few recently built coal-fired power plants in the U.S., Energy Secretary Rick Perry says they're important for the country's future.
“A lot of people interfere. It’s been happening for a long time,” Trump said in Poland.
Lottery transfers to the state reached a record level of $251.6 million.
The West Virginia Medical Cannabis Act officially goes into effect Wednesday, but it could be years before citizens are able to use marijuana as a medical treatment option in the Mountain State.
An advisory board that will help develop a medical marijuana program in West Virginia has been announced.
CHARLESTON, WV – Gov. Jim Justice said today that the tuition hikes at West Virginia University, Marshall University, and West Virginia State University can be attributed directly to cuts approved by the West Virginia Legislature earlier this month. On Wednesday, Marshall’s Board of Governors allowed the raise in tuition and fees to make up for the $4.2 million budget cut instituted by state lawmakers. It will result in an annual hike for West Virginia undergraduate ...
President Donald Trump ridiculed the looks and temperament of a female cable television host whose show he says he has stopped watching.
Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader says several people have been arrested in a drug trafficking ring being run by an inmate in the Ohio prison system.
Dozens of Coloradans are accused of running a marijuana trafficking ring in which they pretended to be growing weed for sick people but illegally shipped the drug out of state.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
In extreme cases, the affected area needed to be amputated.
The two were worried that the police wouldn't get there in time.
Executions have been on hold in the state since January 2014.
She was quickly taken into custody.
It's the only sheriff’s office in southwest Ohio that does not give its deputies the drug.
COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police in Columbus are looking for a missing 12-year-old boy last seen in west Columbus. According to Columbus police, Ricci Romea Rader was last seen Thursday afternoon having an altercation with another juvenile in alley in the area of Clarendon Avenue and Midland Avenue. He is described as a white male standing 4’9″ and weighing 92 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing matching a gray basketball jersey and shorts. ...
The West Virginia Medical Cannabis Act officially goes into effect Wednesday, but it could be years before citizens are able to use marijuana as a medical treatment option in the Mountain State.
A woman charged with killing four of her young children and their father smiled and posed for cameras during her first court appearance Friday before telling a judge she doesn’t want an attorney.
The child was taken to a hospital for further treatment.
A body was found this morning in Huntington, and police are treating the situation as a homicide.
