5 Suspects Arrested During Drug Raid in Carter County - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

5 Suspects Arrested During Drug Raid in Carter County

Posted: Updated:
By Lucas Bosley, Assignment Editor
Connect

OLIVE HILL, KY - Five individuals were arrested in an undercover sting operation by the F.A.D.E. Drug Task Force in coordination with the Olive Hill Police Department.

Shawn Caroll is facing the following charges: 

  • Trafficking in a controlled substance 1st. (> 0r = 4 GMS Cocaine )
  • Trafficking in a controlled substance 1st. (> 0r = 4 GMS Methamphetamine )
  • Trafficking in a controlled substance 1st. (< 2 GMS Heroin )
  • Trafficking in a controlled substance 1st. (< 2 GMS Heroin )

Davell Chambers, of Morehead, KY, is facing the following charges:

  • Trafficking in a controlled substance 1st. (> 0r = 4 GMS Cocaine )
  • Trafficking in a controlled substance 1st. (> 0r = 4 GMS Methamphetamine )
  • Trafficking in a controlled substance 1st. (< 2 GMS Heroin )
  • Trafficking in a controlled substance 1st. (< 2 GMS Heroin )
  • Possession of a controlled substance 1st ( Cocaine )
  • Probation violation ( For felony offense )
  • Probation violation ( For misdemeanor offense )
  • Giving officer false name or address

Amanda Ball, of Morehead, KY, is facing the following charges: 

  • Trafficking in a controlled substance 1st. (> 0r = 4 GMS Cocaine )
  • Trafficking in a controlled substance 1st. (> 0r = 2 GMS Methamphetamine )
  • Trafficking in a controlled substance 1st. (< 2 GMS Heroin )
  • Trafficking in a controlled substance 1st. (< 2 GMS Heroin )

Jonathan Gore, of Muses Mill, KY, is facing the following charges:

  • Trafficking in a controlled substance 1st. (> 0r = 4 GMS Cocaine )
  • Trafficking in a controlled substance 1st. (> 0r = 4 GMS Methamphetamine )
  • Trafficking in a controlled substance 1st. (< 2 GMS Heroin )
  • Trafficking in a controlled substance 1st. (< 2 GMS Heroin )
  • Hindering prosecution or apprehension-1st degree
  • Possession of a controlled substance 2nd ( Unspecified )
  • Failure to notify address change to Dept. of Transportation

Sancha Markwell, of Morehead, KY, is facing the following charges:

  • Trafficking in a controlled substance 1st. (> 0r = 4 GMS Cocaine )
  • Trafficking in a controlled substance 1st. (> 0r = 4 GMS Methamphetamine )
  • Trafficking in a controlled substance 1st. (< 2 GMS Heroin )
  • Trafficking in a controlled substance 1st. (< 2 GMS Heroin )

F.A.D.E. detectives are continuing their investigation and further charges are pending. 

    • SlideshowsMore>>

    • Sheriff: Several arrested in Pike Co. drug trafficking ring ran by inmate inside Ohio prison

      Sheriff: Several arrested in Pike Co. drug trafficking ring ran by inmate inside Ohio prison

      Thursday, July 6 2017 3:26 PM EDT2017-07-06 19:26:49 GMT

      Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader says several people have been arrested in a drug trafficking ring being run by an inmate in the Ohio prison system.

      Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader says several people have been arrested in a drug trafficking ring being run by an inmate in the Ohio prison system.

    • SLIDE SHOW: 2017 Greenbrier Classic

      SLIDE SHOW: 2017 Greenbrier Classic

      Monday, July 3 2017 3:12 PM EDT2017-07-03 19:12:04 GMT
      Check out the photos of the 2017 Greenbrier Classic.  See how the Old White TPC has recovered in just one year after it was destroyed by record flooding. 
      Check out the photos of the 2017 Greenbrier Classic.  See how the Old White TPC has recovered in just one year after it was destroyed by record flooding. 

    • Mugshots: Dozens in Colorado accused of trafficking marijuana to Ohio

      Mugshots: Dozens in Colorado accused of trafficking marijuana to Ohio

      Dozens of Coloradans are accused of running a marijuana trafficking ring in which they pretended to be growing weed for sick people but illegally shipped the drug out of state.

      Dozens of Coloradans are accused of running a marijuana trafficking ring in which they pretended to be growing weed for sick people but illegally shipped the drug out of state.

      •   

    • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

    • Confirmed cases of flesh-eating bacteria

      Confirmed cases of flesh-eating bacteria

      Friday, July 7 2017 7:11 AM EDT2017-07-07 11:11:38 GMT
      WKRG PhotoWKRG Photo

      In extreme cases, the affected area needed to be amputated.

      In extreme cases, the affected area needed to be amputated.

    • Father punches window to rescue daughter from hot car

      Father punches window to rescue daughter from hot car

      Friday, July 7 2017 3:36 AM EDT2017-07-07 07:36:27 GMT
      everythinglubbock.comeverythinglubbock.com

      The two were worried that the police wouldn't get there in time.

      The two were worried that the police wouldn't get there in time.

    • Police K9 dies of heat stroke in squad car

      Police K9 dies of heat stroke in squad car

      Friday, July 7 2017 4:59 PM EDT2017-07-07 20:59:47 GMT

      A Sheriff’s Department K9 died of apparent heat stroke after his handler failed to remove him from the back of his squad car.

      A Sheriff’s Department K9 died of apparent heat stroke after his handler failed to remove him from the back of his squad car.

      •   
    Powered by Frankly

    WOWKTV.COM
    350 Quarrier Street
    Charleston, WV 25301
    Main (304) 343-1313
    Fax (304) 343-6138

    Can't Find Something?
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.