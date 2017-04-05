5 Suspects Arrested During Drug Raid in Carter County

OLIVE HILL, KY - Five individuals were arrested in an undercover sting operation by the F.A.D.E. Drug Task Force in coordination with the Olive Hill Police Department.

Shawn Caroll is facing the following charges:

Trafficking in a controlled substance 1st. (> 0r = 4 GMS Cocaine )

Trafficking in a controlled substance 1st. (> 0r = 4 GMS Methamphetamine )

Trafficking in a controlled substance 1st. (< 2 GMS Heroin )

Trafficking in a controlled substance 1st. (< 2 GMS Heroin )

Davell Chambers, of Morehead, KY, is facing the following charges:

Trafficking in a controlled substance 1st. (> 0r = 4 GMS Cocaine )

Trafficking in a controlled substance 1st. (> 0r = 4 GMS Methamphetamine )

Trafficking in a controlled substance 1st. (< 2 GMS Heroin )

Trafficking in a controlled substance 1st. (< 2 GMS Heroin )

Possession of a controlled substance 1st ( Cocaine )

Probation violation ( For felony offense )

Probation violation ( For misdemeanor offense )

Giving officer false name or address

Amanda Ball, of Morehead, KY, is facing the following charges:

Trafficking in a controlled substance 1st. (> 0r = 4 GMS Cocaine )

Trafficking in a controlled substance 1st. (> 0r = 2 GMS Methamphetamine )

Trafficking in a controlled substance 1st. (< 2 GMS Heroin )

Trafficking in a controlled substance 1st. (< 2 GMS Heroin )

Jonathan Gore, of Muses Mill, KY, is facing the following charges:

Trafficking in a controlled substance 1st. (> 0r = 4 GMS Cocaine )

Trafficking in a controlled substance 1st. (> 0r = 4 GMS Methamphetamine )

Trafficking in a controlled substance 1st. (< 2 GMS Heroin )

Trafficking in a controlled substance 1st. (< 2 GMS Heroin )

Hindering prosecution or apprehension-1st degree

Possession of a controlled substance 2nd ( Unspecified )

Failure to notify address change to Dept. of Transportation

Sancha Markwell, of Morehead, KY, is facing the following charges:

Trafficking in a controlled substance 1st. (> 0r = 4 GMS Cocaine )

Trafficking in a controlled substance 1st. (> 0r = 4 GMS Methamphetamine )

Trafficking in a controlled substance 1st. (< 2 GMS Heroin )

Trafficking in a controlled substance 1st. (< 2 GMS Heroin )

F.A.D.E. detectives are continuing their investigation and further charges are pending.