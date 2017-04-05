Huntington Family Dollar to Close this Summer

A Family Dollar store in Huntington, WV will be closing this summer.

According to a WARN notice posted on Workforce WV, Dollar Express is liquidating and closing all of its stores on around June 30, 2017.

Eight employees at the Family Dollar Store on 5th Avenue in Huntington will be impacted by this closure.

According to the notice, none of the affected employees are represented by a union, and none of the affected employees shall have bumping rights.

They expect that the entire store operated by Dollar Express will be permanently closed.

They’re part of a total of 323 stores nationwide that have been sold to competitor Dollar General, according to the Michigan Workforce Development Agency.