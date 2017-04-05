Brothers plead guilty in fraudulent Huntington gas station operation

HUNTINGTON, WV - Two brothers plead guilty to multiple charges, including fraud, for running a SNAP benefit scheme out of the Save Way gas station they managed in Huntington.

Basim and Samir Talouzi, were sentenced in Cabell County Circuit Court on Tuesday, April 5th, 2017.

Basim Talouzi was sentenced to 16 to 20 years for charges including Conspiracy, Engaging in Organized Criminal Enterprise, Recruiting Members to Join Organized Criminal Enterprise, Benefit Fraud, and Delivery of a Controlled Substance.

Samir Talouzi, was sentenced to 10 years for Engaging in Organized Criminal Enterprise and Benefit Fraud.

The brothers plead guilty after evidence came forward that they were allowing people to sell them items bought with SNAP benefits at 50% value, and then resold the items at full market price.

Basim Talouzi admitted to selling marijuana, methamphetamine, and heroin out of the Save Way as well.