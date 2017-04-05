Victim Identified in Fatal Lewis County Accident

Accident In Jefferson Causes Road Closure On Chestnut Street. Accident In Jefferson Causes Road Closure On Chestnut Street. Metro dispatch reports a single vehicle accident on Chestnut St. in Jefferson. The accident has caused Chestnut St. In the 2400 Block to be shut down. Kanawha County EMS and Kanawha County Deputies are on scene, as well as Jefferson and Tornado Fire Departments. There is no word on any injuries at this time. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available. Metro dispatch reports a single vehicle accident on Chestnut St. in Jefferson. The accident has caused Chestnut St. In the 2400 Block to be shut down. Kanawha County EMS and Kanawha County Deputies are on scene, as well as Jefferson and Tornado Fire Departments. There is no word on any injuries at this time. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

Accident In Kanawha County Causes One Entrapment A one vehicle accident on Sissonville Dr. has one person trapped in their vehicle. Metro dispatch says that the Sissonville Volunteer Fire Department, Kanawha County Sheriff's Department, and Kanawha County Ambulance service are responding to the accident. As a result of the accident, the person in the vehicle has to be cut out of the vehicle. There is no word on the extent of any injuries sustained. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

Update: 5 Injured After Pursuit in Boyd County BOYD COUNTY, KY - Boyd County dispatchers tell 13 News that a high speed pursuit has resulted in a multiple vehicle accident this afternoon. The accident was reported to have happened near Winchester Avenue in Ashland around 1:50 p.m. The Ashland Police Department and Catlettsburg Police Department are investigating. We will update you as soon as more information becomes available.

One Sent to Hospital After Charleston Stabbing CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - One person has been injured after a stabbing in Charleston late Thursday night. The stabbing was reported at just before 11:30 p.m. near the corner of Maryland Avenue and Randolph Street in Charleston. One victim was injured as a result of the stabbing. There is no word on the status of injuries at this time. The suspect in the stabbing is a female, but no other details are available at this time. Charleston Police, Charleston Fire, and Kanawha County EMS r...

Update: Investigation Continues into Live Pipe Bomb Found in Nitro KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Nitro Police, Nitro Fire, and the Kanawha County Bomb Squad have several blocks of Nitro blocked off following the discovery of a pipe bomb at a residence. The pipe bomb was found on the 700 block of Main Avenue in Nitro in an area that was being cleaned out today. Main Avenue in Nitro is shut down between the 400 and 900 blocks at this time. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

Accident On MacCorkle Avenue Has One Lane Of Traffic Shut Down Metro dispatch tells us that a two vehicle accident has one west bound lane of MacCorkle Avenue shut down. The accident happened in the 4400 block of MacCorkle Avenue Se near Lippert Terrace. Dispatch tells us that 4 people were transported. Charleston Fire and Police Departments responded to the incident. There is no details about the severity of the injuries sustained by the victims transported. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.