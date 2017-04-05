Detroit drug traffickers arrested in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, WV - Three men were arrested in Huntington on Tuesday on drug trafficking charges related to heroin.

According to the criminal complaints, Rickey Johnson, 50, Marquise Harmon, 22, and Richard Harmon, 22, were arrested after a traffic stop revealed a substantial amount of drugs in the vehicle.

Police found packets of heroin, over 40 hydrocodone pills, and $1,400 cash with the suspects.

All suspects are facing drug trafficking charges. Richard Harmon faces an additional conspiracy charge.

They are currently being held at Western Regional Jail. Johnson and Marquise Harmon are being held on $50,000 bond, and Richard Harmon's bond is set at $150,000.