Ohio bans plywood to board up abandoned houses, clear boarding now in

There's a plywood ban on in Ohio.

It's now illegal to use plywood to board up vacant and abandoned properties.

13 News is working for you, explaining how the replacement for plywood is a first responders clear cut favorite.

We found frustrated neighbors who said the illegal activity going on in one abandoned South Point home forced them to take some hammer and nail action.

Dennis Fleming told 13 News, "They we selling and maybe cooking, there would be strange smells. It would be nice if they tore the thing down."

And from neighbor Connie Church, "There were children going in there all night and partying the neighbors bought lumber and put it up themselves to keep them out."

Ohio's plywood ban opens the door for clear boarding.

The practice would cover doors and windows with a see-through polycarbonate, a few times thicker than the high impact piece we found at Lowe's.

Lawrence County Land Bank Director Tom Schneider said he has 130 homes ready for demolition.

He told us the county is ready to spend the extra clear boarding costs, to help keep firefighters and police safer.

Schneider said the benefits to first responders can not be measured in costs.

"Clear boarding will be more beneficial to Fire Departments, EMS and police I can see that it will work when looking inside a structure to see if anything is going on that shouldn't be," Volunteer firefighter Roy Evans told 13 News

We found that property values go down when plywood goes up on a vacant or abandoned home.

The thought was that clear boarding would provide much less depreciation on all the properties involved.

The trade union representing the North American Plywood Makers said the change to clear boarding will increase costs for the property owners.

Fannie Mae, the federal government-sponsored mortgage association, has used clear boarding for years.