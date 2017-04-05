Huntington Police Continue to Investigate Shooting - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Huntington Police Continue to Investigate Shooting

By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
Jaquan Dent Jaquan Dent

UPDATE STORY: 5pm April 6th, 2017

Huntington Police detectives have identified the suspect in a shooting incident that occurred last Sunday, April 2, at the Marathon service station on the 600 block of 5th Avenue.

Jaquan Lamont Dent is wanted for wanton endangerment.

Dent discharged a weapon in the parking lot of the service station. It is not believed that the intended target in the shooting was injured during the incident. .

Anyone with information regarding Dent’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Police Department’s Detective Bureau at 304-696-4420.

ORIGINAL STORY

The Huntington Police Department continue to investigate a shooting that occurred over the weekend.

According to a press release, the shooting occurred at approximately 3 a.m. Sunday at the Marathon gas station located on the 600 block of 5th Avenue.

The shooting suspect was last seen wearing red pants and was driving a black car,

At this time, police do not believe that the intended victim in the shooting was injured.

Anyone with information about this incident or the whereabouts of the suspect or the intended target is asked to call 911 or the Huntington Police Department’s Detective Bureau at 304-696-4420.

