West Virginia Senate, House Debate Differing Budgets

It didn't take long, after heated debate Senate Republicans passed their budget proposal for West Virginia, which for now has no new taxes.

"We said it was our plan for the state of West Virginia. It's our promise kept good to the citizens of West Virginia, that we will not raise taxes on them," said State Sen. Ryan Ferns, (R) Majority Leader.

The House is also debating its final budget, but a comparison shows the Senate cuts far more from K-thru12 and higher education as well as from health and human resource programs.

"I think you are going to see an immediate impact on public education. Higher education and community colleges. We may have some community colleges that eventually close, because of the cuts they are proposing," said State Sen. Bob Beach, (D) Monongalia.

The Governor also objected, and says he'll veto House and Senate budgets that contain these spending reductions.

"And I'm going to be West Virginians first. The other side is just playing every kind of goofy game in the history of the world," said Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia.

But Republicans say the governor is a victim of his own promises.

"Clearly he campaigned saying he would not increase taxes, so we were all surprised, not only that he immediately moved to tax increases, but the largest tax increases in history," said State Sen. Robert Karnes, (R) Upshur.

The Governor called the Republican budget a nothing burger, and even had props. But he did extend the session by one day so they can all work on the budget.

"These two very different budget bills will now likely go to a joint House-Senate conference committee where there will try to work out their differences and compromise," said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.

