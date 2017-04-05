Resident Shoots Intruder in Mason County

The Mason County Sheriff's Department is investigating a shooting at a home in southern Mason County.

At approximately 11:40 a.m., deputies responded to a report of a shooting at a residence on the 23000 block of Ashton Upland Road.

The resident of the home indicated that a male suspect entered the home making threats and was then shot by a resident. The resident says that the male had fled the scene on foot to a nearby home.

Once on scene, deputies located one adult male lying on the couch of the mobile home with a single gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was then transported to Cabell Huntington Hospital via Healthnet.

The incident remains under investigation by the Mason County Sheriff's Department. Mason County EMS, Valley FIre, West Virginia State Police, and the

West Virginia State Fire Marshal's Office responded to the case.

We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.