Resident Shoots Intruder in Mason County - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Resident Shoots Intruder in Mason County

Posted: Updated:
By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
Connect

The Mason County Sheriff's Department is investigating a shooting at a home in southern Mason County.

At approximately 11:40 a.m., deputies responded to a report of a shooting at a residence on the 23000 block of Ashton Upland Road.

The resident of the home indicated that a male suspect entered the home making threats and was then shot by a resident. The resident says that the male had fled the scene on foot to a nearby home.

Once on scene, deputies located one adult male lying on the couch of the mobile home with a single gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was then transported to Cabell Huntington Hospital via Healthnet.

The incident remains under investigation by the Mason County Sheriff's Department. Mason County EMS, Valley FIre, West Virginia State Police, and the

West Virginia State Fire Marshal's Office responded to the case.

We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it. 

  • EmergenciesMore>>

  • Truck Strikes House in Putnam County

    Truck Strikes House in Putnam County

    Friday, July 7 2017 10:41 PM EDT2017-07-08 02:41:03 GMT

    PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Dispatchers say that a truck has caused extensive damage after striking a home in Putnam County. The accident was reported at just before 9:30 p.m. on the 100 block of Beech Street in Eleanor Friday night. At this time, there is no indication on whether there are any injuries. We have a crew headed to the scene and will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

    PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Dispatchers say that a truck has caused extensive damage after striking a home in Putnam County. The accident was reported at just before 9:30 p.m. on the 100 block of Beech Street in Eleanor Friday night. At this time, there is no indication on whether there are any injuries. We have a crew headed to the scene and will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

  • Accident In Jefferson Causes Road Closure On Chestnut Street.

    Accident In Jefferson Causes Road Closure On Chestnut Street.

    Friday, July 7 2017 8:39 PM EDT2017-07-08 00:39:24 GMT
    Metro dispatch reports a single vehicle accident on Chestnut St. in Jefferson. The accident has caused Chestnut St. In the 2400 Block to be shut down. Kanawha County EMS and Kanawha County Deputies are on scene, as well as Jefferson and Tornado Fire Departments. There is no word on any injuries at this time. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
    Metro dispatch reports a single vehicle accident on Chestnut St. in Jefferson. The accident has caused Chestnut St. In the 2400 Block to be shut down. Kanawha County EMS and Kanawha County Deputies are on scene, as well as Jefferson and Tornado Fire Departments. There is no word on any injuries at this time. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

  • Accident In Kanawha County Causes One Entrapment

    Accident In Kanawha County Causes One Entrapment

    Friday, July 7 2017 5:56 PM EDT2017-07-07 21:56:23 GMT

    A one vehicle accident on Sissonville Dr. has one person trapped in their vehicle. Metro dispatch says that the Sissonville Volunteer Fire Department, Kanawha County Sheriff's Department, and Kanawha County Ambulance service are responding to the accident. As a result of the accident, the person in the vehicle has to be cut out of the vehicle. There is no word on the extent of any injuries sustained. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

    A one vehicle accident on Sissonville Dr. has one person trapped in their vehicle. Metro dispatch says that the Sissonville Volunteer Fire Department, Kanawha County Sheriff's Department, and Kanawha County Ambulance service are responding to the accident. As a result of the accident, the person in the vehicle has to be cut out of the vehicle. There is no word on the extent of any injuries sustained. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • Sheriff: Several arrested in Pike Co. drug trafficking ring ran by inmate inside Ohio prison

    Sheriff: Several arrested in Pike Co. drug trafficking ring ran by inmate inside Ohio prison

    Thursday, July 6 2017 3:26 PM EDT2017-07-06 19:26:49 GMT

    Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader says several people have been arrested in a drug trafficking ring being run by an inmate in the Ohio prison system.

    Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader says several people have been arrested in a drug trafficking ring being run by an inmate in the Ohio prison system.

  • SLIDE SHOW: 2017 Greenbrier Classic

    SLIDE SHOW: 2017 Greenbrier Classic

    Monday, July 3 2017 3:12 PM EDT2017-07-03 19:12:04 GMT
    Check out the photos of the 2017 Greenbrier Classic.  See how the Old White TPC has recovered in just one year after it was destroyed by record flooding. 
    Check out the photos of the 2017 Greenbrier Classic.  See how the Old White TPC has recovered in just one year after it was destroyed by record flooding. 

  • Mugshots: Dozens in Colorado accused of trafficking marijuana to Ohio

    Mugshots: Dozens in Colorado accused of trafficking marijuana to Ohio

    Dozens of Coloradans are accused of running a marijuana trafficking ring in which they pretended to be growing weed for sick people but illegally shipped the drug out of state.

    Dozens of Coloradans are accused of running a marijuana trafficking ring in which they pretended to be growing weed for sick people but illegally shipped the drug out of state.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.