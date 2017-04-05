Report Shows Mine Safety Not Followed or Enforced

Major coal mine safety reform was passed into law in the wake of the deadly Upper Big Branch Mine and Sago Mine disasters. However, a troubling report, released just days ago, shows these safety practices are not enforced at many mines.

"Should be able to go to work and feel like it's going to be ok- I'm going to finish my shift and I'm going to leave and I'm going to be back tomorrow and do it again," former miner Tommy Davis told 13 News. Davis lost his son, brother and nephew in the UBB explosion.

But 29 West Virginia coal miners didn't get to go home on April 5th, 2010. Some family and friends found peace in the lessons learned from the tragic explosion, like better safety equipment and emergency planning. But others found the same corners were being cut, even after the UBB disaster.

"Some of the things I was seeing in what little bit of short time after I had went back. It's kind of like say for instance you have a bad step on your porch on your steps going down. You know its bad, and a lot of times they step over it," Davis added.

A new report by the Office of Inspector General shows 84% of mines had wrong emergency contact numbers, 27% were missing rescue breathing masks, 48% didn't have lifeline cables and 33% had no disaster plans in place with local emergency services. You can see the full report here.

"It's not just because people's lives were lost- it's today, they're mining coal today. They need to take what happened as a reference. Don't let them do what they did there. Stand up for what you believe in. Don't be scared no more," Davis encouraged.

But for family and friends of lost loved ones, Monday is about remembering the lives cut short by the tragic disaster.

The Mine Safety and Health Administration received a draft report a few months ago and have started to remedy some of the issues.

Families of the UBB coal miners who died, told 13 News they just want a safe workplace for miners.