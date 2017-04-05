Four Arrested After Fugitive Found Hiding in Refrigerator - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Four Arrested After Fugitive Found Hiding in Refrigerator

By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
Ralph Ward Ralph Ward
Lauren Cox Lauren Cox
Ember Rice Ember Rice

The Fayette County Sheriff's Department has arrested four people in connection with harboring a fugitive.

According to a release, at around 8pm Wednesday, officers from the Mount Hope Police Department, the West Virginia Probation and Parole Office and the Fayette County Sheriff's Office went to a residence located on South Smith Street in Mount Hope in an attempt to locate a fugitive wanted on a bond revocation.

At the residence, officers spoke with three residents who all denied knowledge of the location of the fugitive the officers were searching for.

Upon searching the residence, the officers located the fugitive hiding inside of an unused refrigerator in the kitchen area of the residence. 

Ralph Ward, age 35, of Mount Hope was arrested as a fugitive for a bond violation for Robbery in the First Degree. He was remanded to the Southern Regional Jail.

Thaddeus Ball, age 25, of Mount Hope was taken into custody by the West Virginia Probation and Parole Officers for harboring a fugitive, associating with a wanted felon and violating the terms of his supervised release.

Ember Rice, age 24, and Lauren Cox, age 20, both of Mount Hope, were taken into custody by officers of the Mount Hope Police Department for the misdemeanor offense of Obstructing an Officer. 

This incident stemmed from a tip to law enforcement concerning the location of Ralph Ward. "We are very grateful to the public for providing us with the information to locate and arrest this fugitive," said Mount Hope Police Chief Stan Ellison. 

