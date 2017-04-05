Update: Budget Bill Passes House - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Update: Budget Bill Passes House

By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
House Bill 2018 has passed in the House. Also known as the Budget Bill, the bill makes appropriations of public money out of the treasury in accordance with section fifty-one, article six of the Constitution.

According to our Chief Political Reporter Mark Curtis, the bill will likely go to a House-Senate Conference Committee to work out the bills' differences. 

Recall that West Virginia currently faces a budget deficit in excess of several hundred million dollars.

The Legislature Session officially ends Sunday in determining a budget solution.

