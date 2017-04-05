Two more people graduate from Putnam County Adult Drug Court Program

Two people graduated from Putnam County's Adult Drug Court Program on Wednesday, April 5, 2017.

One of the two men who graduated was 29-year-old Dean Legg.

Drug addiction problems started for Legg when he was just 15-year-old. At times he was unemployed and homeless. In 2012 he was arrested in connection with a meth lab.

During graduation he was in a Putnam County court room, but not because he was facing any charges.His family and friends were there to see him graduate the program he spent about two years in. Years ago it was a day he never could have imagined.

"Today is a surreal experience. I've thought about this day for a long time but today was a surreal experience and its just awesome," said Legg.

"It's been amazing. It's a total transformation. They are not only recovering but they are actually transformed. It's a heart condition and they have actually changed their hearts and how they are," said Sheila Martin, Founder & Director of The Rock Ministries. Martin is a mentor to Legg and in many ways is like another mother to him.

The Putnam County Adult Drug Court program started in November 2013. So far there have been 14 graduates.