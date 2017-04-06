Early morning crash block one lane of Interstate 77 in Kanawha C - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Interstate 77 SB reopens after crash near Cheylan Tollbooth

Crash Blocking Lane of I77 South
CHARLESTON, WV -

UPDATE: All lanes have reopened after crash along I77 southbound before the tollbooth near Cheylan.

ORIGINAL: One person is hurt in a crash on Interstate 77. Three tractor trailers and a car crashed around 5:30 a.m. 

The fast lane of I-77 South is closed at mile marker 84. One of the vehicles leaked fluid on to the road. That has to be cleaned up.

The extent of the injured persons injuries are not known at this time.

