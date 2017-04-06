Strep Throat Leads to Amputation for 6-Year-Old Ohio Girl - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Strep Throat Leads to Amputation for 6-Year-Old Ohio Girl

Posted: Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – What began as strep throat led to a leg amputation for a 6-year-old in Akron, and partial hand and foot amputations for a Michigan man.

Dr. Sherman Alter, director of infectious diseases at Dayton Children’s Hospital, explained such devastating side effects are caused when the body goes into shock as a result of the strep bacteria – but it’s rare.

“Your body basically is trying to preserve what function you have — such as function of your brain and heart — and occasionally, will decrease blood flow to other areas, like your arms and legs,” he said. “Sacrificing those areas until you get better and if it gets too bad, you may end up having some amputations, but these are extremely uncommon.”

Tessa Puma, 6, of Akron, was diagnosed with a flesh-eating bacteria that doctors believe was caused by bacteria from her strep throat.

The bacteria migrated through her bloodstream and infected her left leg, which had to be amputated from the knee down.

In Michigan, 44-year-old father Kevin Breen lost parts of his hands and feet after a rash on his body tested positive for strep bacteria.

Alter said most of the time, a sore throat will clear up on its own but if you feel worse than usual, see a doctor.

“I think that if one has symptoms of a sore throat – especially if they’re very unusual and you’re sicker than you think you should be — then by all means, you need to be seen rather quickly and strep throat can make you feel real sick.”

He said the overwhelming infections tend to occur over a day or two and show signs that are far worse than just a sore throat.

