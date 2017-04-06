School Bus Crashes in Lincoln County - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

School Bus Crashes in Lincoln County

Posted: Updated:

A Lincoln County School bus driver was rushed to the hospital after careening off the road this morning. 

The wreck happened at around 8:30 AM on Route 3. The bus plunged into an embankment and landed on its side. No students were on the bus at the time of the wreck.

Family members say first responders think the driver may have had a stroke, and according to the Lincoln County Sheriff, the bus driver is in stable condition.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

    Shortly before 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon, Putnam County 911 got a call that someone had been shot. The incident happened on Clayton Avenue near North Harbor Lane. Putnam County Deputy Sheriff's and Putnam County EMS are responding. Dispatch also said the man was being transported to an area hospital. There is no word on the severity of his injuries or the circumstances surrounding the incident. 

    The westbound lanes of I-64 were shut down just before the Teays Valley exit due to a crash. Dispatchers say a semi-truck and a car crashed just before 8:00 a.m. Saturday. No one was hurt, but the lanes are closed as crews clean up the scene. Dispatchers say the car rolled over. Both vehicles were traveling westbound. Everyone involved in the accident refused medical treatment. 

    PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Emergency management officials tell WYMT two people are displaced following a fire in an apartment building in Paintsville. It happened around 11:30 p.m. Friday on Lincoln Avenue. We're told there are several apartments in the building, but only one was involved in the fire. No one was injured. Officials say it started in the bedroom of the affected apartment, but firefighters were able to quickly contain the fire to keep it from spreading to the oth...
    Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader says several people have been arrested in a drug trafficking ring being run by an inmate in the Ohio prison system.

    Check out the photos of the 2017 Greenbrier Classic.  See how the Old White TPC has recovered in just one year after it was destroyed by record flooding. 
    Dozens of Coloradans are accused of running a marijuana trafficking ring in which they pretended to be growing weed for sick people but illegally shipped the drug out of state.

    In extreme cases, the affected area needed to be amputated.

    A Sheriff’s Department K9 died of apparent heat stroke after his handler failed to remove him from the back of his squad car.

    Executions have been on hold in the state since January 2014.

