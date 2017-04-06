Inmate from Cabell County dies after fight at Mount Olive

The West Virginia Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety has released initial details about a fatal fight at the Mount Olive Correctional Complex.

The fight broke out between inmates during the evening hours on Wednesday, April 5, 2017. Earl Parsons, 30, died of the injuries he received as a result of the altercation.

Parsons was an inmate from Cabell County. He was convicted in Wayne County for failure to register or providing false information as a sexually violent predator. He was serving two to 10 years on that charge. He was also serving one to 15 years for breaking and entering.

Further details on what lead to the fight have not been released. The West Virginia Division of Corrections is waiting for findings from an internal review and an investigation by the West Virginia State Police.