Suspect Wanted for Forging Checks from Kanawha County School

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV - The Charleston Police Department are looking for a man who cashed two counterfeit checks written against a local middle school.

A warrant has been filed for Raymond Hemingway Jr. for writing two checks against Hayes Middle School, each totaling $3,445.61 and $4,145.61 respectively.

The checks were allegedly cashed on February 25th, 2017.

Hemingway was seen on surveillance video cashing the checks at the City National Bank locations in Kanawha City and Cross Lanes.

He is being charged with Forgery and Uttering.

If you know where Hemingway may be located, you're asked to call Metro 911 at 304-348-8111. Any tips should be forwarded to the Charleston Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 304-348-6480.

We will continue to update you as more information becomes available.