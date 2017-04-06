2 Young Boys OD on Hallucinogenic Drugs from Teen’s Pocket - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

2 Young Boys OD on Hallucinogenic Drugs from Teen’s Pocket

FORT WAYNE, IN (WANE) – Two Fort Wayne children were hospitalized Wednesday after reportedly overdosing on hallucinogenic drugs.

Fort Wayne Police were first called around 2:15 p.m. Wednesday to a home in the 5800 block of Bunt Drive to help medics with what appeared to be a drug overdose involving a 5-year-old boy. According to a police report, the boy was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

A short time later, police were called by hospital staff on a similar report involving a 4-year-old boy, who was taken there by a parent on a suspicion he’d ingested an unknown drug. That boy was listed in stable condition.

An investigation found the two incidents were related.

According to police spokesman Michael Joyner, the two children live at a home in the 2800 block of Millbrook Drive. Joyner said investigators believe the boys found the drugs in a pocket of a 17-year-old who was visiting the home. The boys apparently thought the drugs were candy and consumed them.

The parent of the 4-year-old then noticed the boy acting “strangely” drove to the home on Bunt Drive to drop the 5-year-old off to be cared for by a friend while she took the other boy to the hospital, Joyner said.

Both boys have fully recovered, Joyner said.

The investigation is “active and ongoing,” he added. It’s not clear what drug the boys ingested or if the 17-year-old will face charges.

