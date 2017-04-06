Concerns Raised Over Various Proposed Cuts in WV Budget

The West Virginia Legislature has a lot of work to get get done, and only a few days to do it. Advocates for many services are worried about cuts, like the SNAP Program that helps 350 thousand low-income residents buy groceries in the Mountain State.

"There is no grass root support for taking away food from people in West Virginia, as Senate Bill 60 would do, none whatsoever," Seth Distefano, WV Center for Budget & Policy.

At last word, that bill may be tabled. Meanwhile there are concerns that cuts to the State Police could include the number of rape kits needed for sexual assault investigations.

"And it's just outrageous that these victims are going to wait another year for us to modernize our laws as they relate to victims of sexual abuse," State Sen. Mike Woelfel, (D) Cabell.

Another area up for proposed cuts, smoking cessation and prevention programs for young people.

"We need to teach these kinds about prevention. And I hope that we'll do what ever is necessary to keep funding this program," Del. Matthew Rohrbach, M.D. (R) Cabell.

In most cases, the leadership is maintaining the programs, but funding them, at a lower amount because of the state budget crisis.

"These changes in the budget are difficult. It's always difficult to live within one's means when revenues have been declining," said State Sen. Mitch Carmichael, (R) Senate President.

The state's projected budget deficit is 500 million dollars.

"Advocates for all of these programs are trying to beat a midnight Saturday night deadline, the end of the regular legislative session," said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.