Attorney General and Over 40 Law Enforcement Officers Urge Legis - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Attorney General and Over 40 Law Enforcement Officers Urge Legislature to Fund State Crime Lab

Posted: Updated:
By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
Connect

CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey joined more than 40 law enforcement professionals in urging the state Legislature to adequately fund the West Virginia State Police Crime Laboratory.

The coalition signed letters requesting the Legislature reduce the state’s backlog of drug identification tests, in part, by devoting a portion of settlement funds the Attorney General’s Office received in lawsuits against pharmaceutical drug wholesalers.

“The State Crime Lab plays a critical role in our fight against substance abuse by ensuring that drug traffickers are prosecuted while innocent parties are exonerated,” Attorney General Morrisey wrote. “Eliminating the lab’s backlog will not only reduce the occurrence of dismissal, but also reduce jail costs by expediting trials.”

The letters, sent this week to House Speaker Tim Armstead and Senate President Mitch Carmichael, explain the State Police Crime Lab faces a funding crisis with 4,671 cases that await testing. Most are drug or toxicology related and critical to providing the evidence needed to secure the strongest conviction and punishment.

The Attorney General’s Office contributed $1 million to ease the backlog last year. Those funds helped State Police hire additional analysts, offer overtime and purchase necessary equipment.

Even with those improvements, many law enforcement officers across the state say the crime lab backlog remains a critical concern. As such, the Attorney General believes it only makes sense to invest healthcare related settlements into solving West Virginia’s largest healthcare challenge – the substance abuse epidemic.

The Attorney General signed the letters with the following law enforcement:

  • Barbour County Sheriff Philip Ferguson
  • Berkeley County Sheriff Curtis Keller
  • Martinsburg Police Chief Deputy George Swartwood
  • Brooke County Sheriff Larry Palmer
  • Cabell County Sheriff Charles Zerkle
  • Doddridge County Sheriff Michael Headley
  • Grant County Sheriff Brian Ours
  • Greenbrier County Sheriff Bruce Sloan
  • Lewisburg Police Chief Tim Stover
  • Hampshire County Sheriff John Alkire
  • Hancock County Sheriff Ralph Fletcher
  • Moorefield Police Chief Steven Reckart
  • Jackson County Sheriff Anthony Boggs
  • Jefferson County Sheriff Peter Dougherty
  • Charleston Police Chief Brent Webster
  • Lewis County Sheriff Adam Gissy
  • Whitehall Police Chief Geno Guerrieri
  • Mason County Sheriff Greg Powers
  • McDowell County Sheriff Martin West
  • Keyser Police Chief Karen Shoemaker
  • Mineral County Sheriff Jeremy S. Taylor
  • Morgantown Police Chief Ed Preston
  • Morgan County Sheriff K.C. Bohrer
  • Ohio County Sheriff Tom Howard
  • Wheeling Police Chief Shawn Schwertfeger
  • Pendleton County Sheriff Donald Hedrick
  • Pocahontas County Sheriff Jeff Barlow
  • Putnam County Sheriff Steve Deweese
  • Raleigh County Sheriff Scott Van Meter
  • Ritchie County Sheriff Terry Snodgrass
  • Roane County Sheriff Todd Cole
  • Summers County Sheriff Gary Wheeler
  • Taylor County Sheriff Terry Austin
  • Grafton Police Chief Robert Beltner
  • Tucker County Sheriff Brian Wilfong
  • Upshur County Sheriff David Coffman
  • Buckhannon Police Chief Matthew Gregory
  • Wood County Sheriff Steve Stephens
  • Parkersburg Police Chief Joseph Martin
  • Clendenin Police Chief David Brinckman
  • West Virginia’s Deputy Sheriffs’ Association, Chiefs of Police Association and Chapter of the FBI National Academy Associates.

Read a copy of the West Virginia Chiefs of Police Association’s letter,http://bit.ly/2nOFWBt, as an example of those signed by others. 

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Employee accused of sexually assaulting teen girl in grocery store bathroom

    Employee accused of sexually assaulting teen girl in grocery store bathroom

    Friday, July 7 2017 9:58 PM EDT2017-07-08 01:58:50 GMT
    AVON PARK, FL (WFLA) — A 49-year-old man who worked at Winn-Dixie is accused of luring a 14-year-old girl into the bathroom at the grocery store and trying to sexually assault her. The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office says security video shows Timothy Hero leading the girl into the back of the store and into the men’s bathroom on Thursday. Detectives say he then took her into a stall and sexually assaulted her. The girl’s father was looking for her, and inte...
    AVON PARK, FL (WFLA) — A 49-year-old man who worked at Winn-Dixie is accused of luring a 14-year-old girl into the bathroom at the grocery store and trying to sexually assault her. The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office says security video shows Timothy Hero leading the girl into the back of the store and into the men’s bathroom on Thursday. Detectives say he then took her into a stall and sexually assaulted her. The girl’s father was looking for her, and inte...

  • Fire Department Warns Parents About Children Sleeping With Their Phones

    Fire Department Warns Parents About Children Sleeping With Their Phones

    Friday, July 7 2017 7:09 PM EDT2017-07-07 23:09:49 GMT
    One fire department is warning parents to check the location of their children’s phone chargers. They claim that charging a tablet or phone on a bed or under a pillow can be extremely dangerous. The post from the Newton New Hampshire Facebook page reads: Research has revealed that 53% of children/teens charge their phone or tablet either on their bed or under their pillow. This is can be extremely dangerous. The heat generated cannot dissipate and the charger will become hott...
    One fire department is warning parents to check the location of their children’s phone chargers. They claim that charging a tablet or phone on a bed or under a pillow can be extremely dangerous. The post from the Newton New Hampshire Facebook page reads: Research has revealed that 53% of children/teens charge their phone or tablet either on their bed or under their pillow. This is can be extremely dangerous. The heat generated cannot dissipate and the charger will become hott...

  • Fire Department Warns Parents About Children Sleeping With Their Phones

    Fire Department Warns Parents About Children Sleeping With Their Phones

    Friday, July 7 2017 6:55 PM EDT2017-07-07 22:55:01 GMT
    One fire department is warning parents to check the location of their children’s phone chargers. They claim that charging a tablet or phone on a bed or under a pillow can be extremely dangerous. The post from the Newton New Hampshire Facebook page reads: Research has revealed that 53% of children/teens charge their phone or tablet either on their bed or under their pillow. This is can be extremely dangerous. The heat generated cannot dissipate and the charger will become...
    One fire department is warning parents to check the location of their children’s phone chargers. They claim that charging a tablet or phone on a bed or under a pillow can be extremely dangerous. The post from the Newton New Hampshire Facebook page reads: Research has revealed that 53% of children/teens charge their phone or tablet either on their bed or under their pillow. This is can be extremely dangerous. The heat generated cannot dissipate and the charger will become...
    •   

  • GovernmentMore>>

  • G-20 Summit in Germany to discuss terror, trade, climate

    G-20 Summit in Germany to discuss terror, trade, climate

    Friday, July 7 2017 4:20 AM EDT2017-07-07 08:20:29 GMT
    AP PhotoAP Photo

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel, says she hopes to find “compromises and answers.”

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel, says she hopes to find “compromises and answers.”

  • 130 Jobs New Jobs Coming to Greenup County

    130 Jobs New Jobs Coming to Greenup County

    Thursday, July 6 2017 5:56 PM EDT2017-07-06 21:56:03 GMT
    FRANKFORT, Ky. (July 6, 2017) – Wright-Mix Material Solutions LLC will invest $8.5 million in a production facility at the river port in Wurtland, creating 130 full-time jobs, Gov. Matt Bevin announced today. “By expanding into a new location in Greenup County, Wright-Mix will grow its parent company’s home-state economic impact and employment while reaching new customers across Kentucky’s borders,” Gov. Bevin said. “This project showcases man...
    FRANKFORT, Ky. (July 6, 2017) – Wright-Mix Material Solutions LLC will invest $8.5 million in a production facility at the river port in Wurtland, creating 130 full-time jobs, Gov. Matt Bevin announced today. “By expanding into a new location in Greenup County, Wright-Mix will grow its parent company’s home-state economic impact and employment while reaching new customers across Kentucky’s borders,” Gov. Bevin said. “This project showcases man...

  • Perry says coal-fired power plants important in US future

    Perry says coal-fired power plants important in US future

    After touring one of the few recently built coal-fired power plants in the U.S., Energy Secretary Rick Perry says they're important for the country's future.

    After touring one of the few recently built coal-fired power plants in the U.S., Energy Secretary Rick Perry says they're important for the country's future.

    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • Sheriff: Several arrested in Pike Co. drug trafficking ring ran by inmate inside Ohio prison

    Sheriff: Several arrested in Pike Co. drug trafficking ring ran by inmate inside Ohio prison

    Thursday, July 6 2017 3:26 PM EDT2017-07-06 19:26:49 GMT

    Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader says several people have been arrested in a drug trafficking ring being run by an inmate in the Ohio prison system.

    Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader says several people have been arrested in a drug trafficking ring being run by an inmate in the Ohio prison system.

  • SLIDE SHOW: 2017 Greenbrier Classic

    SLIDE SHOW: 2017 Greenbrier Classic

    Monday, July 3 2017 3:12 PM EDT2017-07-03 19:12:04 GMT
    Check out the photos of the 2017 Greenbrier Classic.  See how the Old White TPC has recovered in just one year after it was destroyed by record flooding. 
    Check out the photos of the 2017 Greenbrier Classic.  See how the Old White TPC has recovered in just one year after it was destroyed by record flooding. 

  • Mugshots: Dozens in Colorado accused of trafficking marijuana to Ohio

    Mugshots: Dozens in Colorado accused of trafficking marijuana to Ohio

    Dozens of Coloradans are accused of running a marijuana trafficking ring in which they pretended to be growing weed for sick people but illegally shipped the drug out of state.

    Dozens of Coloradans are accused of running a marijuana trafficking ring in which they pretended to be growing weed for sick people but illegally shipped the drug out of state.

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Confirmed cases of flesh-eating bacteria

    Confirmed cases of flesh-eating bacteria

    Friday, July 7 2017 7:11 AM EDT2017-07-07 11:11:38 GMT
    WKRG PhotoWKRG Photo

    In extreme cases, the affected area needed to be amputated.

    In extreme cases, the affected area needed to be amputated.

  • Police K9 dies of heat stroke in squad car

    Police K9 dies of heat stroke in squad car

    Friday, July 7 2017 4:59 PM EDT2017-07-07 20:59:47 GMT

    A Sheriff’s Department K9 died of apparent heat stroke after his handler failed to remove him from the back of his squad car.

    A Sheriff’s Department K9 died of apparent heat stroke after his handler failed to remove him from the back of his squad car.

  • Ohio preps for 1st execution in more than 3 years

    Ohio preps for 1st execution in more than 3 years

    Friday, July 7 2017 8:03 AM EDT2017-07-07 12:03:04 GMT
    ASSOCIATED PRESSASSOCIATED PRESS

    Executions have been on hold in the state since January 2014.

    Executions have been on hold in the state since January 2014.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.