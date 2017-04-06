West Virginia Power Opening Day Game Postponed

Most Popular Stories Most Popular Stories More>>

Employee accused of sexually assaulting teen girl in grocery store bathroom Employee accused of sexually assaulting teen girl in grocery store bathroom AVON PARK, FL (WFLA) — A 49-year-old man who worked at Winn-Dixie is accused of luring a 14-year-old girl into the bathroom at the grocery store and trying to sexually assault her. The Highlands County Sheriff's Office says security video shows Timothy Hero leading the girl into the back of the store and into the men's bathroom on Thursday. Detectives say he then took her into a stall and sexually assaulted her. The girl's father was looking for her, and inte...

Fatal ATV Accident Kills Teenager in Putnam County Fatal ATV Accident Kills Teenager in Putnam County PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Putnam County Sheriff Steve Deweese has confirmed that a teenager has died following an ATV accident in Hurricane yesterday. According to a release, units were dispatched to the Sam's Fork Road area in Hurricane at roughly 5:30 a.m. First responders found a single ATV that had rolled over an embankment, as well as the driver. Seldon Lee Rife, of Hurricane, was pronounced dead at the scene. Preliminary investigative reports show that the accide...

Mom Warns All Parents After Son's Baby Blanket Death Mom Warns All Parents After Son's Baby Blanket Death (WKRG) — A mother in Washington is warning parents about the safety of having blankets in a baby's crib after suffering the loss of her son. Jordan DeRosier went into her 7-month-old son's room to find his head wrapped in his beloved baby blanket, his body ice cold. He had pulled it through the crib rails somehow and gotten himself stuck in it, DeRosier said in her post. She explains the heart-breaking story in her post on Facebook. Jordan DeRosier She urges pa...

Truck Strikes House in Putnam County Truck Strikes House in Putnam County PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Dispatchers say that a truck has caused extensive damage after striking a home in Putnam County. The accident was reported at just before 9:30 p.m. on the 100 block of Beech Street in Eleanor Friday night. At this time, there is no indication on whether there are any injuries. We have a crew headed to the scene and will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it. PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Dispatchers say that a truck has caused extensive damage after striking a home in Putnam County. The accident was reported at just before 9:30 p.m. on the 100 block of Beech Street in Eleanor Friday night. At this time, there is no indication on whether there are any injuries. We have a crew headed to the scene and will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.