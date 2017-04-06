West Virginia Power Opening Day Game Postponed - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

West Virginia Power Opening Day Game Postponed

Posted:
CHARLESTON, WV -

The West Virginia Power has announced that today's opening day game had been postponed.

The Power were supposed to be opening a weekend series with the Rome Braves, but the weather caused tonight's game to be delayed.

Opening day moves to tomorrow, where the Power and Braves will play a doubleheader.

Game 1 has a 5:05 PM start time, with gates opening at 4:30 PM.

