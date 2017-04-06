ALDI Recalls Frozen Sweet Peas Due to Possible Listeria Contamin - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

ALDI Recalls Frozen Sweet Peas Due to Possible Listeria Contamination

Lakeside Foods, Inc. and ALDI are voluntarily recalling Season’s Choice Frozen Sweet Peas due to possible Listeria contamination.

The Season’s Choice Frozen Sweet Peas were sold at ALDI location in Florida, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, and West Virginia

The potentially affected product is packaged in a 16 oz. bag, has the UPC code 041498164294 and contains one of the following packaging codes and best by dates on the back of the bag:

Packaging Codes  Best By Date 
DC17038 PLAB6176  08/2018 
DC27038 PLAB6176  08/2018 
DC27038 BNAF7286  08/2018 
DC37038 BNAF7286  08/2018 
DC47038 PLAC6216  08/2018 
DC57038 PLAC6216  08/2018 

    Once they were notified by the supplier, ALDI removed the bags from its stores.

    No illnesses related to this product have been reported yet, and no other ALDI products are affected by this recall.

    People who have products affected by this recall should throw them away immediately or return them to their local store for a full refund.

    If you who have questions about this recall may contact Lakeside Foods, Inc., at 1-800-466-3834, Monday through Friday from 8 AM to 3 PM Central time.

