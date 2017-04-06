ALDI Recalls Frozen Sweet Peas Due to Possible Listeria Contamination

Lakeside Foods, Inc. and ALDI are voluntarily recalling Season’s Choice Frozen Sweet Peas due to possible Listeria contamination.

The Season’s Choice Frozen Sweet Peas were sold at ALDI location in Florida, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, and West Virginia

The potentially affected product is packaged in a 16 oz. bag, has the UPC code 041498164294 and contains one of the following packaging codes and best by dates on the back of the bag:

Packaging Codes Best By Date DC17038 PLAB6176 08/2018 DC27038 PLAB6176 08/2018 DC27038 BNAF7286 08/2018 DC37038 BNAF7286 08/2018 DC47038 PLAC6216 08/2018 DC57038 PLAC6216 08/2018

Once they were notified by the supplier, ALDI removed the bags from its stores.

No illnesses related to this product have been reported yet, and no other ALDI products are affected by this recall.

People who have products affected by this recall should throw them away immediately or return them to their local store for a full refund.

If you who have questions about this recall may contact Lakeside Foods, Inc., at 1-800-466-3834, Monday through Friday from 8 AM to 3 PM Central time.