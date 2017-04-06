ALDI Recalls Frozen Sweet Peas Due to Possible Listeria Contamination

The company is asking consumers to return product to the store.
Thousands of light fixtures sold at Home Depot are being recalled because they can fall, posing a risk of cuts and burns.
Concerns snaps could detach from a baby onesie and become a choking hazard prompted a recall.
The supplier has also recalled other chicken products.
Smoke fireworks sold at Walmart, Target and other retailers have been recalled because they can explode unexpectedly when lit.
About 54,630 pounds of chicken bite products for toddlers are being recalled because they could contain bone.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has received two complaints of the clips failing since the start of June.
Hummus products sold at Walmart and Giant Eagle are being recalled for possible listeria contamination.
This recall was issued as a precaution.
Fiat Chrysler is recalling 297,000 minivans in the U.S. and Canada because the driver's front air bag can inflate unexpectedly.
Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader says several people have been arrested in a drug trafficking ring being run by an inmate in the Ohio prison system.
Dozens of Coloradans are accused of running a marijuana trafficking ring in which they pretended to be growing weed for sick people but illegally shipped the drug out of state.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
In extreme cases, the affected area needed to be amputated.
A Sheriff’s Department K9 died of apparent heat stroke after his handler failed to remove him from the back of his squad car.
Executions have been on hold in the state since January 2014.
A body was found this morning in Huntington, and police are treating the situation as a homicide.
A woman charged with killing four of her young children and their father smiled and posed for cameras during her first court appearance Friday before telling a judge she doesn’t want an attorney.
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Dispatchers say that a truck has caused extensive damage after striking a home in Putnam County. The accident was reported at just before 9:30 p.m. on the 100 block of Beech Street in Eleanor Friday night. At this time, there is no indication on whether there are any injuries. We have a crew headed to the scene and will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.
Shortly before 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon, Putnam County 911 got a call that someone had been shot. The incident happened on Clayton Avenue near North Harbor Lane. Putnam County Deputy Sheriff's and Putnam County EMS are responding. Dispatch also said the man was being transported to an area hospital. There is no word on the severity of his injuries or the circumstances surrounding the incident.
