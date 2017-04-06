Tri-State women buying "Concealed Carrie" purses for their handg - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Tri-State women buying "Concealed Carrie" purses for their handguns

We found that the women in our area continue to rack up big numbers when it comes to getting concealed carry weapons permits

So, where are the ladies tucking away their pistols?

13 News found where fashion now meets firearms.  

Terri McKenzie said she can put her handgun in a front section of this purse, "Or I can put it in here on the side where it's suppose to be.  I'm out late at night I've got kids in Lexington and outside Cincinnati I'm traveling by myself a lot. I need a gun."

That's why Unger's shoes in Ironton sells at least one of these "Concealed Carrie" purses a day.

Unger's carries a variety of stylish handbags especially made to legally conceal and if need be use a handgun or a taser.

A taser like Kelly Paholsky carried as a Marshall student. 

Paholsky told us, "Just to be safe I had a taser with me and kept it in one of my purses. It was easy to keep in a concealed carry bag as well."

"If I'm waking to my car and I feel I'm in fear, I can get my hands on my gun and shoot through my purse if I want to," McKenzie told 13 News,

They have three concealed weapon brands here, Pouchee, Concealed Carrie and American West. 

The American West folks said if you have your gun in your purse, and you shoot through that purse, they will replace the bag for free.

Most pistol packing women agreed that "Concealed Carrie" purses cover fashion and function.

The three lines of concealed carry purses sold at Unger's run from 80 to 320 dollars per handbag

