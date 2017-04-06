2 Lanes of Corridor G Shut Down Due to Crash

A plane crash north of Beverly in Washington County, Ohio has been confirmed by the Ohio State Highway Patrol. According to the Cambridge post, a call came in around 12:03 p.m. Saturday that a plane had gone missing mid-flight. They then located the 4-seater plane about an hour later in Guernsey County. The Ohio State Highway Patrol tell us they're unsure how many people were aboard the aircraft when it went down, and that it's still under investigation.

Shortly before 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon, Putnam County 911 got a call that someone had been shot. The incident happened on Clayton Avenue near North Harbor Lane. Putnam County Deputy Sheriff's and Putnam County EMS are responding. Dispatch also said the man was being transported to an area hospital. There is no word on the severity of his injuries or the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The westbound lanes of I-64 were shut down just before the Teays Valley exit due to a crash. Dispatchers say a semi-truck and a car crashed just before 8:00 a.m. Saturday. No one was hurt, but the lanes are closed as crews clean up the scene. Dispatchers say the car rolled over. Both vehicles were traveling westbound. Everyone involved in the accident refused medical treatment.

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Emergency management officials tell WYMT two people are displaced following a fire in an apartment building in Paintsville. It happened around 11:30 p.m. Friday on Lincoln Avenue. We're told there are several apartments in the building, but only one was involved in the fire. No one was injured. Officials say it started in the bedroom of the affected apartment, but firefighters were able to quickly contain the fire to keep it from spreading to the oth...