Nearly 600K inhalers recalled for improper dosage delivery

Nearly 600K inhalers recalled for improper dosage delivery

(WTEN) – GlaxoSmithKline is recalling more than 590,000 albuterol inhalers.

The affected lot numbers are 6ZP0003, 6ZP9944 and 6ZP9848. The inhalers have been recalled from hospitals, pharmacies, retailers and wholesalers.

When functioning properly, the devices release a fixed dose of the medication albuterol to treat conditions like asthma. The British pharmaceutical company said the recalled devices could potentially deliver incorrect dosages.

The voluntary recall is not on the patient level, but patients are encouraged to seek immediate medical attention if their inhaler is not relieving symptoms.

If a patient’s inhalers are among the affected lots, contact GSK customer service center at 1-888-825-5249.

