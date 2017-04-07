Update: Woman Charged in Fatal I-64 Bridge Crash

Crews on the scene at an accident in Huntington tell 13 News that three vehicles collided on I-64 West near the 5th Street exit.
Authorities say the death of a 7-year-old on a swing in her yard appears to be accidental.
Metro Dispatch confirms a fully involved working structure fire in the 300 Block of Poca River Rd. Tyler Mountain, Sissonville, and Institute Fire Departments responded to the scene. The crews are still currently at the scene working the fire. Metro reports no injuries at this time. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
Law enforcement is searching for a 16-year-old male who escaped from the Donald R. Kuhn Juvenile Center late this afternoon in Boone County. The juvenile is 5-foot-9-inches and 160 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a green t-shirt and tan pants. The juvenile's case does not involve violence. Anyone with information is urged to contact law enforcement.
13 suspects were arrested in Jackson County after multi-state investigation that had been ongoing since January 2017.
The Consumer Product Safety Commission says if a child swallows a toy, it could expand inside the stomach causing several medical issues and require surgery for removal.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
Authorities say the death of a 7-year-old on a swing in her yard appears to be accidental.
A middle school student landed in hot water at school after liking a post on social media.
News spread over the weekend that Gander Mountain is closing all of its remaining stores. But the new owner of the outdoor store says that’s simply not true.
Though Lyme disease is the most prevalent, and most well-known, tick-borne virus, it isn't the only reason to take extra precautions when walking in the woods.
Police officers are telling parents and teachers to keep an eye out for Sweet Tarts laced with Xanax.
Police say officers found fentanyl, cocaine and pills during a search of the pastor's home and church.
The death remains under investigation by the coroner's office.
