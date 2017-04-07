Update: Woman Charged in Fatal I-64 Bridge Crash - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Update: Woman Charged in Fatal I-64 Bridge Crash

By Lucas Bosley, Assignment Editor
UPDATE: 5/8/2017 @ 4:45 p.m.

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - A woman has been arrested after causing a fatal car crash that caused a car to fall more than 80 feet off an interstate bridge last month.

Huntington Police say that Elizabeth Lewis, of Ashland, KY, turned herself in to police. 

Police say that Lewis caused a multiple vehicle crash that resulted in a vehicle plunging more than 80 feet off of a bridge on Interstate 64 near the 4-mile marker on April 7th.

The driver of the vehicle that fell 80 feet, Jerrell Simmons, died after receiving critical injuries on April 28th.

Lewis is being charged with DUI causing death. Lewis and a passenger in the car she was driving were under the influence of opioids at the time of the crash, likely heroin.

UPDATE: 12:47 p.m. Friday April 28th, 2017

13 News has received reports that a man who was critically injured after the accident has been taken off of life support. 

Jarrell Simmons passed away after his vehicle was pushed off of I-64 near Spring Valley, and fell an estimated 100 feet into a creek.

Investigations had shown that the driver responsible for causing the wreck was under the influence of an opiate, believed to be heroin.

Simmons was transported to Cabell-Huntington Hospital where he remained for the past three weeks. 

He was 70 years old. 

UPDATE: 5:34 p.m. Friday, April 7th, 2017

All westbound lanes of I-64 near the 4 mile marker have been reopened after a serious, multiple vehicle accident.

UPDATE: 3:45 p.m. Friday, April 7th, 2017

According to a press release from Huntington police, the occupants in one of the vehicles involved in a five vehicle crash that left another man with life-threatening injuries is believed to have been influenced by heroin.

At around 10:50 a.m. Friday, officers responded to reports of a crash on I-64 westbound at the 4 mile marker near a bridge that spans Spring Valley road.

Officers determined that 5 vehicles, three passenger cars and two tractor-trailers were involved in a series of collisions which led to one passenger vehicle leaving the interstate and falling an estimated 100 feet into a creek just east of the Spring Valley Bridge.

Three people were transported to Cabell Huntington Hospital, one with life threatening injuries.

The Police Department’s Traffic Unit, Crash Investigation Team and DUI Officer have initiated an investigation assisted by the Motor Carrier Enforcement Section of the WV Public Service Commission.

Preliminary investigation suggests that one driver and a passenger in the same vehicle were impaired by an opiate, likely heroin. Both have been transported with non-life threatening injuries.

Criminal charges will await further discussions with the prosecutor.

Responding to this crash were Huntington, Ceredo and Kenova firefighters along with Cabell County EMS, Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputies, West Virginia State Police, WV State Fire Marshals and Cabell County Home Confinement.

ORIGINAL: Friday, April 7th, 2017

HUNTINGTON, WV - Crews on the scene at an accident in Huntington tell 13 News that three vehicles collided on I-64 West near Spring Valley. One man was injured in the crash after their vehicle dropped approximately 50 feet off an embankment.

Crews are attempting to remove the man from the vehicle with the jaws of life. His condition is being listed as critical. At least three other people were transported from the interstate.

Westbound lanes are shut down at this time.

Huntington Fire Department, Huntington Police Department, WVSP, and Ceredo Volunteer Fire Department are at the scene.

We will update you as soon as more information becomes available.

