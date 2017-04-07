Recycling plant workers find Ohio man dead on conveyor belt

AKRON, Ohio (AP) - Authorities say employees at an Ohio recycling plant found a man's body on the conveyor belt as they were sorting recycled items.

He was found dead Thursday at a facility in Akron that processes recycling from cities and businesses around the region. It wasn't immediately clear how the body ended up there or whether the man had any connection to the facility.

The Summit County medical examiner identified him as 52-year-old David Moran, of Akron. That office said Friday that the cause and manner of death were still pending.

