WOWK Wins Broadcast Award For The West Virginia Auto Show

CHARLESTON, WV - Winning awards in the auto industry is incredibly important and that extends to the broadcast world as well. The West Virginia Automobile & Truck Dealers Association partnered with WOWK, a Nexstar Media company, to produce a 1 hour television show featuring their annual event.

The West Virginia Broadcasters Association awarded WOWK and executive producer BryanHughes with an award for "Best Network Long-Form Program". Hughes, WV Auto President Ruth Lemmon and board member Jeremy Nelson plan the broadcast event more than a year in advance. The television show is a LIVE production that highlights more than 20 vehicles on the show floor, local dealers and the national brands. The broadcast is centered around the VIP Gala held on Thursday night, before the show opens to the public. It's a black tie fundraiser for Hospice of WV and broadcast across Nexstar's West Virginia stations reaching into neighboring Ohio, Kentucky and Virginia.

Ruth Lemmon has overseen the show for 19 years and said, this award is exciting and "Bryan is so deserving of recognition for his talent and we are so proud."

Hughes says that more than 1,000 man hours went into the production of the TV show and the broadcast continues to expand. This year they added NASCAR Pit Reporter Jason Toy, who brought his racing knowledge into the fold. Planning for the 2018 show includes adding more cameras and production elements. Hughes said, "Teaming up with Motor Trend and the dealers association has brought a bigger awareness to the show and we're highlighting the cool cars and trucks that people can get from their dealer right now. I couldn't be happier with the teams in place who make this show a dynamic piece of TV!"

The 2019 WV International Auto Show will have it's 20th anniversary at the Charleston Civic Center which is finishing up its $85 million renovation soon. The broadcast will enter it's 4th year of production with hosts Bryan Hughes, Jennifer Abney and Jason Toy.