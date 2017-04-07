Southbound Lanes of Interstate 77 Closed Due to Crash

All southbound lanes of Interstate 77 near mile marker 99 (Greenbrier Street Exit) are closed due to a two vehicle crash.

The crash was reported just before 9 p.m. Friday.

At this time, two vehicles are involved, and it is believed that one has rolled over.

One person has received some sort of head injury, but the extent of those injuries are unknown at this time.

One other person is entrapped in their vehicle.

We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.