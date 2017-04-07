Portsmouth seeing spike in overdoses due to strong batch of heroin

First responders in Scioto County, OH are on high alert as the area has experienced a spike in overdoses over the past day and a half. In 36 hours starting on April 6, 2017 at least 20 people overdosed.

First responders with Portsmouth Emergency Ambulance Services are saying it is a dangerously strong batch of heroin making it’s way around town. It’s similar to when there were 26 overdoses in a matter of hours in Huntington over the summer. Crews believe this batch is laced with carfentanyl, an animal tranquilizer that is 10 times more potent than morphine.

Emergency call after emergency call, 17 of them for overdoses since Thursday afternoon in Portsmouth alone.

"It’s hard to keep up with," said Rachel Estep, a paramedic with Portsmouth Emergency Ambulance Services.

"It’s been pretty crazy when you have that many overdoses in one short period of time, it means some really bad products come through," said David Davenport, an EMT with Portsmouth Emergency Ambulance Services.

He's been a first responder for more than 20 years. He along with other long time workers with Portsmouth Emergency Ambulance Services say they have never seen the overdose situation this bad.

"When we had the pill mills it was bad but it’s gotten worse even, I never thought I’d say that, because the pill mills were killing people left and right," said Davenport.

Earlier on April 7, 2017 after responding to a double overdose he was called to a car accident. One of the people involved was a 15-year-old girl driving to go pay house bills for her parents who were in the intensive care unit recovering from overdoses.

"Not really a whole lot bothers me, but when you hear something like this, this is a child, being more responsible than the parent," he said.

Being an EMT he’s developed a thick skin, but this opioid crisis scares him as it seems to impact so many in his community.

"Blue collar, white collar, it just hits everybody," he said.

Portsmouth Ambulance has used 80% more Narcan so far in 2017 compared to the same time in 2016. Plus Davenport says it adds to the stress of all the non overdose related calls they already respond to.

"We still have to do everything that our job entails us to do and then we have this on top of it and it takes a toll on us," he said.

The crew at Portsmouth Ambulance also says the local fire and police departments have been a huge help in dealing with this overdose spike. But another added danger is that they say heroin this strong is also a threat to them responding because if it seeps through their gloves or gets on their skin it could send them to the hospital.