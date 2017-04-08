Floyd County Bus Driver Arrested for Sexual Abuse

FLOYD COUNTY, KY. (WYMT) - A bus driver in Floyd County, Kentucky faces a sexual abuse charge, however, police say the investigation does not involve his employment or students.

According to WYMT, officials say a family member found evidence of sexual acts and contacted authorities.

Following an investigation, bus driver Norman Bentley was arrested and officials say that to their knowledge, school officials have suspended Bentley.

We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.