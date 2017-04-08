Governor Justice Vetoes Greyhound Bill

WHEELING, WV - Governor Jim Justice has vetoed Senate Bill 437.

Senate Bill 437 was passed through the West Virginia House of Delegates and the State Senate. The legislation cuts funding to the Greyhound Breeding Development Fund, and uncouples Greyhound racing from Wheeling Island Hotel Casino Racetrack.

Wheeling Mayor Glenn Elliott and Vice Mayor Chad Thalman told our affiliate WTRF News in Wheeling that they are both hopeful the Governor will veto this bill.

"If we get rid of greyhound racing it will mean job losses and fewer people coming to West Virginia," said Governor Jim Justice. "Eliminating support for the greyhounds is a job killer and I can't sign it. The last thing we need to do is drive more people out of West Virginia. We can't turn our back on communities like Wheeling that benefit from dog racing."

Officials said if the legislation were to be passed by the Governor though it would cripple the economy in the Northern Panhandle, as well as cut 1,700 jobs connected to the industry.