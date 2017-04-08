Man Arrested in Mason County Bank Robbery

Athens Police have arrested a suspect believed to have robbed a bank in Mason County Friday afternoon.

During the middle afternoon Friday, the City National Bank on the 1700 block of 2nd Street in the town of Mason was robbed.

The suspect of that robbery was arrested Friday night across the river in Athens County, Ohio by Athens Police.

Arrested is Bryon Russell Jones of Athens Ohio. Jones has been arrested for being aggravated robbery and for being a fugitive from justice.

He has been lodged in the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail in Ohio.

The Mason Police Department thanks the Mason County Sheriff's Department, West Virginia State Police, Hartford Police Department, and The Point Pleasant Police Department for their efforts in the robbery case, as well as the Athens Police Department and Athens County Sheriff's Department for their help in the apprehension of the suspect.