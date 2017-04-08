Two People Arrested After Crime Spree in Ohio

A crime spree in Gallia County, Ohio has ended with two people in custody.

According to a press release, Lester Thompson, of Gallipolis and Brett Curtis, of Gallipolis were taken into custody by deputies and troopers from the Gallia-Meigs Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Law enforcement received a report that several people were observed stealing items from Reds Truck Center on Kerr Road in Gallia County.

After an investigation began, officers determined that the suspects traveled to the Reds Rolling Garage Facility and stole some other items before breaking into a garage in the Porter area and stealing more items from a residence.

The suspects then proceeded to enter a tool shop in Porter and stole tools and a generator.

"We are pleased to have recovered the stolen items and were able to return them to their rightful owners", stated Sheriff Matt Champlin.

Champlin complemented the quick response of officers and tips from the community to solving the four theft offenses within hours of them being notified.