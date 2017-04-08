Bill to Prevent Unfair Advertised Internet Speeds Passes House and Senate

House Bill 3093 has passed in the House after an amendment was made in the Senate.

The bill establishes broadband enhancement and expansion policies, including prohibiting internet service providers from advertising the downstream data rate or upstream data rate service solely in terms of the maximum anticipated data rate or as an “up to” speed.

In addition, the bill prohibits authorizing advertisement in terms of minimum data speeds, and declares that violation to be an unfair or deceptive act or practice.

That violation will now be enforced under the Consumer Credit and Protection Act.