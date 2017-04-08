Update: Two People Stab Each Other in Rural Kanawha County

One person has been taken to the hospital after being stabbed at a residence in Kanawha County.

The incident occurred at the 1600 block of Hurricane Road in the Frame area of Kanawha County just after 5 p.m. Saturday.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office, a fight over a woman began that led to two men stabbing one another.

One of the victims was transported to the hospital, while the other refused treatment.

The injuries to the victim transported to the hospital do not appear to be life threatening.