Student Arrested for Bringing Pistol to School

A student at a West Virginia high school was arrested after bringing a pistol to school.

According to a release, law enforcement received information that Dakota Honaker age 18 of Gap Mills was carrying a pistol in his backpack Friday.

Officers took immediate action to secure the weapon and Honaker.

The pistol was not loaded and Honaker did not possess ammunition for the firearm.

Officers do not believe students or faculty were ever in any danger, nor were they intended targets.

Honaker was charged with possessing firearm on educational property and carrying a dangerous and deadly weapon without a license.

Two deputies were sent to the high school for the remainder of the day to ensure the safety of students and faculty.

Honaker was placed in jail on a $2000.00 cash bond.